Zimbabwe senior rugby team, The Sables are the continental champions after winning the Rugby Africa Cup 2024.

They were crowned kings after a resounding 29-3 win over Algeria in the final match.

It was thrilling encounter that signalled a major achievement for Zimbabwean rugby, concluded the tournament on a high note for the team and its supporters.

Writing on his X handle, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa congratulated the team

“Congratulations to the Zimbabwe Sables for winning the Rugby Africa Cup 2024! We are all proud of you!”

This is the second time the Sables have laid their hands on the continental cup with their first triumph coming in 2012 after beating Uganda 22-18 in Tunisia.

The Sables moved a gear up in this year’s tournament of the Rugby Africa Cup accounting for all the big guns starting off with a 22-20 win against host Uganda in their opening quarterfinal match.

Zwnews