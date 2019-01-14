LATEST UPDATE: 4 people shot in Harare, Zimbabwe Riots, Demo PICTURES

At least four people have been shot and injured by security forces in Epworth and many more arrested, sources say.

Police officers are said to be moving from house to house, smashing doors and arresting people inside.

The protests started after various Zimbabwean organisations and citizen groups called for a three-day stay away. The protests are meant to force the government to address the economic challenges being experienced in the country at present.

The protests are ongoing in different parts of the country and have resulted in the closure of some businesses and schools.

Note: These images have been edited.

The image below shows a police car damaged in Bulawayo.