Zimbabwe journalist to appear before Justice Malaba over Mugabe dairy farm bombing

Zwnews Chief Correspondent

A top Zimbabwean journalist, and the Young Journalist Association (YOJA) chairperson Mlondolozi Ndlovu is set to appear before Chief Justice Luke Malaba today to testify in a treason case involving Owen kuchata and some members of the Zimbabwe National Army on the alleged Gushungo Farm bombing.

The Gushungo Farm, belongs to the then first family (Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s family).

Details coming from YOJA, Information Department is that the state wants Ndlovu, who wrote a story about the alleged bombing prior to it’s happening to give evidence before the court on the issue.

The matter is set to be heard at 10 am.

However, the journalist through his lawyers is arguing that he will not testify, as he is not in the know of the fine details and technicalities in the matter.

Ndlovu, who is being represented by lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and Misa Zimbabwe says he only wrote a story based only on the information provided to him by Kuchata, and not privy to the finer details of the matter, therefore would not testify.

Apparently, according to the law, journalists should not be turned into witnesses against their own news sources.

The Gushungo Farm bombing took place at the height of the succession battle between the Generation 40 fronted allegedly by Mugabe’s wife Grace, and Team Lacoste which was said to be fronted by the now President Emmerson Mnangagwa. This battle that characterised ZANU PF, was as a result of Mugabe’s failure to appoint his successor then.

Although that could not be categorically established, during courts proceedings following the incident, the details that emerged allegedly revealed that it was a planned military operation.