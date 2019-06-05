Zimbabwe is a bus with no driver: Mliswa attacks ED Mnangagwa Govt

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has castigated Zimbabwe government for failing the nation and stealing from its people saying the present situation in the country is synonymous with a bus without a driver.

Addressing villagers in his constituency, Mliswa accused government of promising to pay tobacco farmers with foreign currency for their produce before reneging on its commitment.

Mliswa who likens the country’s economic situation to a bus on autopilot also said that people are now living by God’s grace.

He announced that he has given up solutions to his constituency as he also no longer knows where the country is going.