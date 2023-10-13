Zimbabwean Musician Gary Mapanzure Dies in Tragic Road Accident, Alongside Promising Student Langton Madima

Zimbabwean musician Garry Mapanzure, popularly known as Gary Mapanzure, has died. Garry Mapanzure tragically lost his life on Friday morning after being involved in a devastating road traffic accident yesterday.

The accident, which occurred on the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway in Masvingo, claimed not only the life of the talented artist but also the life of a promising student, Langton Madima.

Eye witnesses told The Mirror that a Mazda Demio coming from Beitbridge towards Masvingo tried to overtake a haulage truck and had a head on collision with a Honda CRV driving from Masvingo City and turning right at Dreamwoods Lodge junction.

Both deceased were in the Mazda Demio. Sources said one of the deceased was the driver of the Demio. Three of the injured were in the Demio while the fourth is said to be the driver of the CVR who was traveling alone.

“The Mazda Demio seemed to have been travelling in high speed and it tried to overtake a haulage truck resulting in the head-on collision,” said Monica Chipumho, one of the eye witnesses.

The news of Garry Mapanzure’s death was confirmed by H-Metro on Friday morning on their social media platform.

“RIP King

The rapper was involved in an accident, which also claimed the life of GZU student Langton Madima on Thursday.

Madima died on the spot while Garry died Friday morning.”