Zimbabwe human rights situation comes under scrutiny during the 3rd Cycle of the United Nations Universal Periodical Review of the country on January 26.

Meanwhile, Civic Society Organisations say the human rights situation in the country is deteriorating.

For years, Zimbabwe has had a tainted human rights record.

In some instances, the law has reportedly been used as a tool for oppression.

The most curtailed civic right is the right to assemble and the right to demonstrate.

Uninvestigated abductions have also been taking place in the country with no culprit being brought to book.

Zwnews