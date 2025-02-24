Image- InfoZimZw

Zimbabwe is hosting the the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Cluster Meeting of Senior Officials Responsible for Transport, Information Communication Technology and Meteorology at the Rainbow Towers in Harare.

The meeting will review progress on regional integration, policy frameworks, and programs under the SADC frameworks.

Key focus areas include infrastructure development, broadband connectivity, disaster management, and meteorology strategies aligned with global goals.

The event will also feature discussions on trade facilitation, cybersecurity, and climate resilience, contributing to socio-economic growth across SADC.

Zwnews