There is currently a groundnut shortage affecting peanut butter makers in the country, reports Zim Price Check.

Small bottles of peanut butter that usually sell for US$1.50 for 2 are now priced at US$0.90 per bottle!

Suppliers are running out as demand surpasses supply.

Those sourcing shelled groundnuts have had to either import or make long drives to remote rural areas, where a bucket now sells for US$40, compared to US$26-$30 during peak times.

Additionally, there are fewer sellers of shelled and unshelled groundnuts at places like Mbare Musika.

This isn’t unusual for this time of year, as groundnuts are often grown as a secondary crop, with many allocating land to other cash crops and staples like maize.

Zwnews