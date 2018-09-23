Zimbabwe history teacher gets 130 As, 9 Bs in Zimsec June exams

A History teacher at Kwenda High School in Chikomba is being hailed as a hero after a stunning set of results in the O’ Level Zimsec June results.

Everisto Chamunorwa, 46, saw 130 of his 139 students score As, with the other nine all obtaining Bs.

Chamunorwa now has just 22 students who did not sit examinations in June to focus on.

His headmaster, Tinashe Manhera, said they proud of his achievements.

“Such hard work is commendable. As Kwenda, we have moved away from the notion of competing against other schools. We now set our own standards and targets and focus on them. I urge the rest of our teachers to continue working hard for best results,” Manhera told the Masvingo Mirror.

Chamunorwa, who has a Bachelor of Education Degree in History from the University of Zimbabwe, has been teaching for the last 22 years.

He told the Mirror he had produced some spectacular results over the years – but not as eye-popping as those of his class of 2018.

