ZACC Commissioner for Legal Affairs Jessie Majome says as the country embarks on the anti-corruption overdrive by confiscating assets acquired through corruption the management of seized or recovered assets has become a challenge.

She says this is so because there are no secure storage facilities available to store these assets as yet.

“Management of seized or recovered assets is another challenge as we have no secure storage facilities available to store these assets as yet,” she said, adding that ZACC required more space to store seized movable assets.

She, however, encouraged members of the public to whistle-blow any suspected corruptly obtained wealth whose value is at least US$100 000 so that ZACC can target it for seizure using the law, adding that crime does not pay.

“We call upon the people of Zimbabwe to play their part in the fight against corruption.

“Those with information of suspected looters possessing questionable wealth are free to tip us off,” she added.

