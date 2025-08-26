The country’s gold exports surged to US$487 million in July 2025, recent data by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has shown.

This was driven by higher output and firm global prices.

Deliveries for Jan–July rose 40.7% to 24,308kg, pushing total earnings to US$2.32bn, more than double 2024 levels.

With global demand sustained by inflation, policy shifts, and geopolitical tensions, the sector is poised for further growth under supportive government policies.