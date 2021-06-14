A nursing training school has been established at Chivhu General Hospital, with its first intake of 15 students running for three years already in session, starting last Monday 7th June 2021.

The Accident and Emergency school is the first of its kind in Zimbabwe.

It is also aimed at equipping the ambulance services with specialist personnel and will offer a three-year nurses’ diploma just like the traditional ones offered at various nursing schools in the country.

Authorities say the opening of the school will equip graduates with emergency services which is not occurring in isolation, but as part of a broader vision to prepare the health services towards delivering best international practices.

Meanwhile, Chivhu General Hospital is a general hospital in Mashonaland East Province.

-Zwnews