Zimbabwe yesterday generated 1396 Megawatts of electricity, the highest ever energy generation in several months.

The country’s electricity peak demand is above 1950MW.

Zimbabwe has been struggling to generate enough electricity, amid reduced water levels at Kariba Dam.

The country’s electricity generation equipment is also too old and prone to constant breakdowns.

To manage the situation, the country’s power utility, the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority has resorted to loadshedding.

This has seen, Zimbabweans being subjected to many hours in darkness affecting business and telecommunications systems.

