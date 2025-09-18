Zimbabwe national cricket team has failed to bag its first T20 international series white-wash after going down to Namibia in the third and final match by 28 runs at Queens Sports Club.

The visitors batted first and put in an imposing 204/7 on the board with the Chevrons only managing 176 all out in reply.

Zimbabwe now shift their attention to the T20 World Cup, Africa Qualifier which starts on the 26th at Harare Sports Club.

Match statistics:

Match started at 18 Sep, 01:28 PM.

Powerplay 1: Overs 0.1 – 6.0 (85 runs, 1 wickets)

Namibia: 54 runs in 3.2 overs, Extras 3

1st Wicket: 54 runs in 20 balls (Jan Frylinck 40(11), Louren Steenkamp 11(9), Ex 3)

Jan Frylinck: 50 off 13 balls (7 X 4, 3 X 6)

Namibia: 102 runs in 8.2 overs, Extras 8

Namibia: 154 runs in 15.3 overs, Extras 10

7th Wicket: 50 runs in 24 balls (Alexander Volschenk 13(9), Ruben Trumpelmann 34(15), Ex 3)

Namibia: 204 runs in 20 overs, Extras 13

Innings Break: Namibia – 204/7 in 20 overs (Alexander Volschenk 20, Jan Izak de Villiers 1)

Innings Ended at 18 Sep, 03:05 PM

Innings Started at 18 Sep, 03:24 PM

Powerplay 1: Overs 0.1 – 6.0 (44 runs, 4 wickets)

Zimbabwe: 53 runs in 7 overs, Extras 1

5th Wicket: 50 runs in 37 balls (Sean Williams 27(18), Ryan Burl 21(19), Ex 2)

Zimbabwe: 100 runs in 12.1 overs, Extras 3

Sean Williams: 51 off 35 balls (6 X 4, 1 X 6)

Zimbabwe: 150 runs in 16.4 overs, Extras 3

End of Day: Zimbabwe – 176/10 in 19.5 overs (Trevor Gwandu 8)

Match ended at 18 Sep, 04:58 PM.