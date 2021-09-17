The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has urged its customers to employ electricity saving modes as country experience power shortages.

Apparently, ZESA says generator number 1 at Kariba (125MW) is expected to back in service on 24 September 2021, whilst generator number 6 at Hwange Power Station is expected to be back 23 September 2021.

THIS raises a total of 270MW from the 2 machines by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is also planning to import power from Zambia and Mozambique.

Zwnews