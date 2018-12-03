Zimbabwe doctors go on strike, Demand payment in US Dollars

Junior doctors across Zimbabwe’s public hospitals have gone on strike since Saturday. The doctors have cited low salaries, poor working conditions and lack of basic medicines and equipment as the reasons for the strike. Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights acting spokesperson Norman Matara told NewsDay,

“As an association, we are rallying behind the doctors, especially on the issue of lack of medication and equipment in hospitals. Some hospitals had to suspend medical operations due to the lack of equipment and this is not good for patient.

“We urge the government to quickly address this issue. We are getting into the festive season and the government must act quickly to avoid mortality, government should not wait for things to get bad for them to respond,” he said.

A source at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo who spoke to NewsDay added that the doctors want to be paid in foreign currency.