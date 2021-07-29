Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri says Zimbabwe has militarily chipped in to assist Mozambique crash insurgents.

She says the country is contributing a team of 300 military instructors to help train the Mozambican armed forces.

Muchinguri says Parliament will soon be informed of the country’s involvement in the fight on violent extremism.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba recently told Zimbabweans that will not be let to know how the country is deploying its military.

Charamba said Zimbabwe Defence Forces has no tradition of making military deployments in the full glare of media.

Zwnews