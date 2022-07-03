Zimbabwe’s National High School moot court team today made history after being crowned world champions at the International Moot Court competitions held in Netherlands.

The team, which is bank rolled by CBZ among other sponsors, beat 15 other countries.

The team just posted the news:

“These are the faces of the champions of the 2022 Europe Moot Court.

“The first African country to compete and the first to win.

“We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received from everyone.”

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since congratulated the team:

“Another victory for the pride of Zimbabwe!

