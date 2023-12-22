In a shocking development, two Zimbabwe international cricket players, Wesley Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta, have been suspended with immediate effect for alleged recreational drug use. The suspension comes after both players tested positive for a prohibited substance in an out-of-competition doping test conducted internally.

The Zimbabwe Cricket Board has taken swift action, suspending Madhevere and Mavuta from all cricket activities pending a disciplinary hearing for their alleged breaches of anti-doping rules. The players are now set to face charges under the Zimbabwe Cricket Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials.

Cricket commentator Adam Theo confirmed the news, stating on his social media account, ‘Zimbabwe Cricket has suspended Wesley Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta for recreational drug use.’

This suspension follows a series of setbacks for Zimbabwe Cricket, as beloved coach Dave Houghton resigned from his position as the head coach of the senior men’s team. Houghton’s departure came amidst Zimbabwe’s recent struggles, failing to secure spots in the ongoing ODI Cricket World Cup and the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The interim coaching staff will take charge of the team’s upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in January. Despite stepping down from the coaching role, Houghton expressed his commitment to Zimbabwe Cricket, transitioning to a different role within the organization with the aim of contributing to the continued development of the country’s cricketers.