Twenty-six cases tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday to take the number of confirmed cases to 203.

Of the positive cases yesterday, 22 were returnees from South Africa, three from Botswana and one local transmission.

The local transmission is a contact of a known confirmed case.

So far, Zimbabwe has tested 46 021.

Meanwhile, Manicaland Province’s confirmed cases have been revised to eight, and not nine as earlier announced by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, after an error in tabulation of numbers.

state media