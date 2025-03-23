The Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education (ZIMCHE) has expressed concern over the proliferation of unregistered colleges and universities issuing fake certificates and degrees.
In a press statement, ZIMCHE said it has identified a number of unregistered institutions of higher learning.
Meanwhile, below is the list of accredited universities.
ACCREDITED UNIVERSITIES IN ZIMBABWE
STATE UNIVERSITIES
-Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE).
-Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT).
-Great Zimbabwe University (GZU).
-Gwanda State University (GSU).
-Harare Institute of Technology (HIT).
-Lupane State University (LSU).
-Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS).
-Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST).
-Midlands State University (MSU).
-National University of Science and Technology (NUST).
-University of Zimbabwe (UZ).
-Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU).
-Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU).
-The Pan African University of Minerals Processing (PAUMP).
PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES
-Africa University (AU),
-Arrupe Jesult University (AJU).
-Catholic University in Zimbabwe (CUZ).
-Reformed Church University (RCU).
-Solasi University (SU),
-Women’s University in Africa (WUA).
-Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU).
INTERGOVERNMENTAL INSTITUTIONS
-Eastern and Southem African Management
-Institute (ESAMI).