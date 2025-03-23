The Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education (ZIMCHE) has expressed concern over the proliferation of unregistered colleges and universities issuing fake certificates and degrees.

In a press statement, ZIMCHE said it has identified a number of unregistered institutions of higher learning.

Meanwhile, below is the list of accredited universities.

ACCREDITED UNIVERSITIES IN ZIMBABWE

STATE UNIVERSITIES

-Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE).

-Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT).

-Great Zimbabwe University (GZU).

-Gwanda State University (GSU).

-Harare Institute of Technology (HIT).

-Lupane State University (LSU).

-Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS).

-Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST).

-Midlands State University (MSU).

-National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

-University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

-Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU).

-Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU).

-The Pan African University of Minerals Processing (PAUMP).

PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES

-Africa University (AU),

-Arrupe Jesult University (AJU).

-Catholic University in Zimbabwe (CUZ).

-Reformed Church University (RCU).

-Solasi University (SU),

-Women’s University in Africa (WUA).

-Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU).

INTERGOVERNMENTAL INSTITUTIONS

-Eastern and Southem African Management

-Institute (ESAMI).