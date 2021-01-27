The ministry of health and Child Care says Zimbabwe which started testing for COVID-19 in Mid-February 2020 is currently conducting 2000 COVID-19 tests a day.

The Ministry says the country has 29 private laboratories, 26 Government labs and 3 research laboratories offering COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, as of 26 Jan 2021 the country recorded 358 new cases, 28 deaths and cumulative cases stood at 32004.

Zimbabwe has recorded a total of 23413 recoveries, and a total of 1103 deaths.

Apparently, while addressing mourners at the National Heroes Acre during the burial of late Sibusiso Moyo, Joel Biggie Matiza and Paradzai Zimondi this afternoon, acting President Constantino Chiwenga said only God knows when covid-19 is going to end.

He urged fellow Zimbabweans to continue adhering to lockdown regulations and practice social distance and masking up when in public places.

Zwnews