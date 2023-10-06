Images, h-metro/In a strategic move, Zimbabwe Coach Shadreck Mlauzi has decided to blend youth and experience in his First 11 lineup, with Cynthia Shonga securing a spot ahead of seasoned players Chido Dzingirai and Lindiwe Magwede. Mlauzi is set to deploy a 3-1-2-3 formation, featuring Eunice Chibanda, Purity Mugayi, and Nobukhosi Ncube in the defensive line. Daisy Kaitano will take on the anchor role, while Shyleen Dambamuromo and Tanyaradzwa Chihoro will complete the midfield triangle.

Zimbabwe at Cosafa Women’s Championships 2023

As they gear up for their match, Zimbabwe is poised as the favorites. Alice Moyo and Christabel Katona will be positioned on the wings, with captain Rudo Neshamba leading the front as the center forward. The match will be officiated by referee Seonyatseng Tshepe from Botswana. Zimbabwe is scheduled to face Namibia next Monday and will wrap up their group stage matches against Botswana two days later.

The Mighty Warriors are all set for action, and here’s the starting lineup against Lesotho:

Starting 11:

Cynthia Shonga

Eunice Chibanda

Purity Mugayi

Nobukhosi Ncube

Daisy Kaitano

Shylyne Dambamuromo

Tanyaradzwa Chihoro

Christable Katona

Alice Moyo

Rudo Neshamba

The Zimbabwe vs Lesotho match will start at 12PM