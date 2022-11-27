CHILLSPOT’S DJ Levels, real name Tafadzwa Kadzimwe has suddenly vanished after his sextape and nude pictures with hip hop star Shashl were leaked on social media.

Shashl Ashleigh Moyo, is the daughter of former Zimbabwe Minister, Obadiah Moyo.

Posting on Facebook this Sunday, fellow music producer DJ Fantan said he had failed to get in touch with Levels after the nude pictures were leaked. Wrote Fantan:

Levels, all efforts to get in touch with you have failed. But please never forget how far you have come and all the times you have pushed on even when you felt like you couldn’t. Getting knocked down in life is a given but there are a lot of people who need you and are waiting to hear your side of the story. Maziviro andokuita hangu ini, I know u are strong and you are clean…

Shashl and Levels’ bedroom video and pictures have gone viral on Zimbabwe online portals.