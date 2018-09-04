Zimbabwe called on to comply with ICPAPED..More than 5 800 abductions since 2000

Zwnews Chief Correspondent

The Zimbabwean government has been urged to conform to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances (ICPAPED).

In its message to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances (IDVED), VERITAS Zimbabwe says the government should respect the convention.

The call come at the time the nation is still to come to terms with the abduction of journalist cum-human rights activist, Itai Dzamara.

Dzamara was kidnapped by alleged state security apparatus in 2015 and since then his whereabouts have never been known.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has a history of enforced disappearances of citizens at the hands of the state. In some instances, victims were later discovered dead, while in others were never to be found again. Most of these abductions were political, where activists were kidnapped, tortured, and murdered as an attempt to weaken the opposition.

The perpetrators of this ill in Zimbabwe included ZANU PF youths, war veterans, the central intelligence agencies, and the military intelligence.

Meanwhile, a document titled Political Abductions in Zimbabwe from 2000 to 2016 reports that the years between has seen more than 5 800 cases of abductions recorded.

Some of the notable persons abducted in Zimbabwe include Patrick Nabanyama, who was abducted in 2000 has since been declared dead.

According to the laws of the land, any person who had been missing for about 10 years is officially declared dead.

Be that as it may, under the convention states are obligated to investigate cases of enforced disappearances and prosecute the perpetrators, however, in Zimbabwe the state has not been interested in dealing with such cases.

The IDVED, was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1992, to remember the victims of imprisonment or abduction, whose fate and whereabouts are not known. It is commemorated on 30 August every year.

Reflecting on the day, the constitutional watchdog, VERITAS says it shares the grief with the victims and their families in Zimbabwe who live with the anguish of not knowing what happened to their beloved ones.