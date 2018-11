At least five Zimbabweans died on Saturday morning in road accident as they travelled from South Africa.

The five died when a Toyota Quantum mini-bus they were travelling in collided with a Sable Class coach at around 4 AM along the N1 North highway between Musina and the Beitbridge.

Both vehicles were travelling from Johannesburg and coming to Zimbabwe.

Three people are in a critical condition, three were seriously injured and six passengers were slightly injured.

agencies