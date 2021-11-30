Norton Independent Member of Parliament, Temba says while ZANU-PF and MDC Alliance have owners, Zimbabwe belongs to every Zimbabwean.

Mliswa says the state isn’t ZANU-PF & that ZANU-PF isn’t the state, adding that people & institutions should understand that.

“ZANU-PF ine vene vayo but they are not the owners of Zimbabwe same as with MDC Alliance, ine vene vayo, but Zimbabwe is for us all. It belongs to no party,” he says.

Meanwhile, Mliswa has charged that the Zimbabwe Republic Police and National Prosecuting Authority are undermining efforts to curb graft.

Mliswa says while the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is doing its best, the above mentioned institutions are upsetting the apple cart.

”ZACC has done its job but the NPA and ZRP are now arms of ZANU-PF. They are told whom to arrest and prosecute.