Zimbabwe has beaten Ireland by 9 wickets to record a thumping victory secured in large attributed to Ben Curran’s undefeated 130.

Opener Brian Bennett scored 48 before Craig Ervine joined Curran at the crease to drive the hosts to a win in Harare and claim a 2-1 ODI series win.

The match was played at Harare Sports Club this afternoon.

Ireland made 240-6 off their 50 overs with Andrew Balbirnie (64), Lorcan Tucker (61) and Harry Tector (51) all reaching half-centuries.

Apparently, Zimbabwe had bagged a 49-run victory in Friday’s opener before Ireland settled the series with a six-wicket win on Sunday.

The two teams will now contest a three-match T20 series, beginning on Saturday, with further matches on Sunday and Tuesday to conclude Ireland’s tour.

