Zimbabwe have beaten Bangladesh by 10 runs to win their three-match T20 series 2-1 in Harare.

Ryan Burl’s 34 runs in one over helped Zimbabwe set the visitors a target of 156.

Bangladesh were restricted to 146/8.

The Zimbabwe national cricket team, also known as Chevrons represents Zimbabwe in men’s international cricket and is administered by Zimbabwe Cricket.

Zimbabwe has been a Full Member of the International Cricket Council since 1992.

