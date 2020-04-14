A decorated ZAPU cadre who participated in the Lancaster House talks has died after succumbing to Covid-19.

Naison Mgatsho Msebele, died due to complications from the Coronavirus pandemic after being taken to a London hospital bringing to 7 the number of Zimbabweans who have died of the disease in the United Kingdom.

Msebele family’s spokesperson Mr Felix Silundika confirmed his passing and said they are at a loss for words.

“It is with deep sorrow and pain that we inform the public about the death of our beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle and friend Mr Naison Mgatsho Msebele who passed away after a short illness in a London hospital on April 8. “From an early age, Naison loved learning and had a thirst for knowledge and acquitted himself with an excellent record at school. In the UK he worked and held a number of positions including political and economic analyst, a refugee advocate with Amnesty International, a local government manager, and in later years he trained as a teacher then psychotherapist,” said Mr Silundika.

Msebele was also part of the team of advisors of the Zapu delegation, who were part of the Lancaster House Talks leading to Zimbabwe’s Independence.

He was also late national liberation hero, George Silundika’s cousin and protege.