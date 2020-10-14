Zimbabwe and Zambia have launched the Zambezi River Authority ZRA’s five year strategic plan for the period 2020-2024 anchored on the need to strengthen the jointly owned organization’s role in water resources management and energy security.

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) five year strategic plan which was launched during a virtual meeting held this Wednesday is a product of wide consultations and is set to guide the operations of the institution for the next five years.

ZRA Board Co-Chairperson, Zimbabwe’s Energy and Power Development Permanent Secretary Dr Gloria Magombo who stressed the centrality of the entity towards ensuring energy security, implored the organization to ensure full implementation of the plan.

This will be achieved through five independent values anchored on the concept of safety throughout the operational value chain system in dam management. The board experts its team to deliver on the corporate strategy through honesty, integrity, professionalism and respect.

Strategic goals under the plan include the need to increase water storage volume on the Zambezi River Basin catchment from the current 181 billion cubic metres to 182.65 billion cubic metres by 2024 as well improved corporate governance compliance.

The authority is also expected to increase access to sustainable socio-economic amenities by US$1.2 million by the end of the implementation period.

With demand for electricity in Zambia and Zimbabwe projected to grow to 6 713MW and 6 344 respectively, the organisation has been urged to ensure the successful implementation of the 2 400MW Batoka Gorge Hydro-Electric Scheme project.

