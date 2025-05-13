HARARE – A tragic road traffic accident claimed the life of Zimbabwean professional golfer Morton Kombai just hours after the conclusion of the 2025 FBC Zimbabwe Open in Harare.

Kombai, a respected member of the Zimbabwe Professional Golfers Association (ZPGA) based in Zvishavane, died on the spot Sunday night after a vehicle carrying five players was involved in a crash at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Seventh Street.

Four other players — Zimbabweans Tonderai Masunga and Biggie Chibvuri (who was driving), Victor Kachepatsonga of Malawi, and Lucky Ayisa of Ghana — were seriously injured and are receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Kensington Medical Centre, the Zimbabwe Golf Association and ZIM Open Committee said in a statement on Monday. The four are reported to be in stable condition.

The Zimbabwe Golf Association and ZIM Open Committee, in a statement Monday, expressed sorrow at the loss.

“We are heartbroken to confirm the passing on of Morton Kombai, a respected member of the Zimbabwe Professional Golfers Association (ZPGA) who died on the scene,” the statement read.

“Based in Zvishavane and representing Roland Park, Morton was known not only for his talent on the course but also for his humility, dedication and love for the game. He is survived by his wife and two children. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and fellow professionals. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this painful time.”

The heartbreaking news followed a memorable final round at Royal Harare Golf Club where Mexican golfer Luis Carrera claimed his first title on the Sunshine Tour in his first start after winning the Qualifying School when he took the FBC Zim Open by four strokes at Royal Harare Golf Club on Sunday.

Carrera won the Sunshine Tour’s 2025/26 season opening tournament on 18 under par with a final round of 68.

Australia’s Austin Bautista, who also earned his Sunshine Tour playing privileges at April’s Qualifying School, finished second on 14 under par with a closing 71.

Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi recorded his best-ever finish at the Zimbabwe Open, tying for seventh on 6-under-par after posting rounds of 71, 68, 72 and 71.

But as the sun set on a day of triumph, it was tragedy — not trophies — that ultimately defined the tournament’s end.

