The Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) returns this year, with the 2025 edition promising a revitalised celebration of local musical talent.

After a brief absence last year, ZIMA’s Chief Executive Officer, Fungai Zvirawa confirmed the return of the awards, highlighting key improvements aimed at elevating the credibility and appeal of the prestigious event.

“I think you have seen on our social media pages that we are back in business.

“We are not reinventing the wheel, we have some changes to the categories.

“We have not changed too much, but we want a bit more involvement with the public.”

ZIMA’s return is being viewed as a timely boost to the arts and entertainment sector, aligning with national goals to elevate culture and heritage.

ZBC