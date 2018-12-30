PICTURES: Army helicopter crashes in Gutu after developing faults midair

A type Alouette III Army Aircraft developed a technical fault and crashed in the Mchakazi area in Gutu yesterday.

The helicopter, a single light engine originating from France, was carrying the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Mr Martin Rushwaya was travelling to Gutu from Harare.

Mr Roy Hove, Acting Provincial Administrator for Masvingo disclosed that the aircraft had experienced some faults while in midair.

Mr Hove told reporters that the pilot eventually managed to tame the ‘bird’ although some of its wheel and propellers got damaged in the near catastrophic incident.

Sources say everyone on board was not harmed.

