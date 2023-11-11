Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a woman found with serious injuries on Dukesgate Grove in Little Hulton, Worsley.

The victim was found by her two young children with a single stab injury to the chest, she was taken to hospital where she sadly died. The woman has now been confirmed to be Perseverance Ncube (35).

The family of Perseverance paid tribute to her and said the following:

“It is with immense pain that we say goodbye to Perseverance Ncube, also known as Percy to her loved ones.

“She was a loving and devoted mother who lived for her children, family, and friends. Percy was an active member of her church and had created a beautiful community for herself and her children, but she was cruelly taken from us due to domestic violence.

“Percy had just celebrated her 35th birthday in October, and her passing has left us with an immeasurable sense of loss. Our focus now is on supporting her children as they continue their journey without their mother.

“With love from Percy’s family.”

GMP are appealing to any motorists and residents in the area, who may have captured anything that may assist the investigation on Dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras to please contact us.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting log number 236 of 10/11/2023.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.