BREAKING: Zimbabwe vs Egypt …Warriors LineUp..Starting 11 Named

Zimbabwe have released names of the starting 11 ahead of their opener against Egypt Pharaos. There were no surprises as Sunday Chidzambga opted for a steady backline supported by a combative midifield and a lethal strikeforce.

Egypt is expected to include Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and a host of UK based players namely..Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi and Aston Villa defender Ahmed Elmohamady, who captains the side.

Below is Zimbabwe’s starting lineup:

Edmore Sibanda (GK)

Tendayi Darikwa

Divine Lunga

Alec Mudimu

Teenage Hadebe

Marshall Munetsi

Marvelous Nakamba

Ovidy Karuru

Knowledge Musona (C)

Khama Billiat

Nyasha Mushekwi

Egypt Squad..coming soon