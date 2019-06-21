BREAKING: Zimbabwe vs Egypt …Warriors LineUp..Starting 11 Named

Zimbabwe have released names of the starting 11 ahead of their opener against Egypt Pharaos. There were no surprises as Sunday Chidzambga opted for a steady backline supported by a combative midifield and a lethal strikeforce.
Egypt is expected to include Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and a host of UK based players namely..Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi and Aston Villa defender Ahmed Elmohamady, who captains the side.
Below is Zimbabwe’s starting lineup:
Edmore Sibanda (GK)
Tendayi Darikwa
Divine Lunga
Alec Mudimu
Teenage Hadebe
Marshall Munetsi
Marvelous Nakamba
Ovidy Karuru
Knowledge Musona (C)
Khama Billiat
Nyasha Mushekwi
