ZIMBABWE WARRIORS super fan Alvin ‘Aluvah’ Zhakata has reportedly sneaked into the country from Cameroon where he had an extended stay after the AFCON finals.

Reports yesterday suggested Aluvah was now back in the country and was keeping a low profile at his family home in Chitungwiza. “He came back and is now in the country.

“He got money for the tickets from well-wishers and has been keeping a low profile since then.

“He has been in the country for about three weeks now. “He doesn’t want people to know that he is back,” revealed a source.

The Warriors supporter could not return home from Cameroon AFCON finals due to several financial challenges.

Zhakata had reportedly turned into a destitute and was living in the streets after failing to pay hotel bills and flight penalties.

