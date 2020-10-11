Blantyre: Zimbabwe Warriors are scheduled to lock horns with the Flames of Malawi in a promising friendly match to be played at Kamuzu Stadium this afternoon.

The hosts led by Meke Mwase will use this to prepare for back to back 2022 AFCON Qualifying matches against Burkina Faso in November while Warriors will use it to fine tune the team ahead of crunchy ties against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Zimbabwe Team:

Goalkeepers

1. Talbert Shumba (Triangle United)

2. Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders

3. Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn)

4. Dennis Dauda (Napsa Stars)

5. Alec Mudimu (Sherriff Tiraspol)

6. Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Buildcon)

7. Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor)

8. MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United)

9. Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana FC)

10. Devine Lunga (Golden Arrows)

Midfielders

11. Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa)

12. Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows)

13. Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs)

14. Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

15. Tafadzwa Rusike (Zesco United)

16. King Nadolo (Dynamos)

Strikers

17. Charlton Mashumba (Polokwane City)

18. Evans Katema (Zanaco)

Part of Malawi Lineup

Limbikani Mzava – Unattached (Formerly with Highlands Park in SA)

Gerald Phiri -Baroka FC (SA)

Richard Mbulu -Baroka FC (SA)

Gabadinho Mhango – Orlando Pirates (SA)

John Banda – UD Songo (Mozambique)

Charles Petro – FC Sheriff (Moldova)

Schumaker Kuwali – UD Songo (Mozambique)

Chawanangwa Kaonnga – TS Sporting (SA)

Francisco Madinga – FC Dila Gori (Georgia)

Denis Chembezi – Polokwane City (SA)

Yamikani Chester – Las Vegas Lights (USA)

