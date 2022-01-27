ZIMBABWE Warriors supporter Alvin ‘Aluvah’ Zhakata has been hospitalised in Cameroon after collapsing due to a heart condition.

Zhakata flew to to West Africa to support Zimbabwe and remained behind to follow the remainder of the tournament after Norman Mapeza’s charges were eliminated.

He also went to Stado Ahmadou Ahidjo to watch Morocco’s entertaining 2-1 win over Malawi on Tuesday night.

He is said to have collapsed after the game and was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a heart problem.

Soccer24