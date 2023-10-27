In a perplexing incident that has left the residents of Musapingura village, located in Chief Musikavanhu’s jurisdiction in Chipinge, astounded, a cow recently delivered a calf bearing striking human-like features.

The local traditional leadership, the cow’s owner, and the entire community have corroborated this unusual occurrence. Various theories are circulating regarding the cause of the birth of this peculiar calf, which regrettably succumbed to its condition a few hours after being born.

The calf exhibited human-like characteristics in its head, eyes, and ears, while the lower part appeared normal. Veterinary professionals have diagnosed the calf with deformities.

Conversely, community members and traditionalists have speculated that this bizarre event resulted from bestiality. However, a cursory internet search reveals that human sperm or eggs contain a specific number of chromosomes (DNA) that are incompatible with those of non-human organisms, effectively debunking the notion of bestiality.

A portion of an online document explicates, “The chromosomes are too different. They must match to bring about fertilization. Humans can only conceive with other humans. The same is true of all animals.”

An anonymous district veterinary officer in Chipinge confirmed the scientific improbability of human fertilization in cows, reiterating, “There is no way a human being can fertilize a cow’s egg. This can be a result of malnutrition affecting the full development of the calf.”

Nonetheless, Mr. Lovemore Matsairire, the cow’s owner, has been summoned to appear before Village Head Musapingura’s court concerning this enigmatic incident. The hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

In an interview with The Manica Post earlier in the week, Village Head Musapingura disclosed that he summoned Mr. Matsairire and the local veterinary officer to present their explanations in his court.

Acknowledging the existence of the peculiar calf, Mr. Matsairire reported that it died shortly after birth, prompting its burial. He dismissed allegations of bestiality, asserting that the local veterinary officer had informed him that malnutrition had induced the calf’s deformities.

Mr. Matsairire stated, “It is true that my cow gave birth to a calf with human-like features. I was surprised when I was summoned by the Village Head to explain why I buried the calf without informing him. I will attend the hearing, together with the veterinary officer. The cow did not have a normal birth, and we had to assist it in delivering the calf, with the help of other villagers.”

A witness to the incident, Mr. Bhekiwe Muyambo, suggested that the cow might have been subjected to sexual abuse while grazing in the pastures, potentially explaining the strange birth. Villagers gathered at Mr. Matsairire’s homestead to observe the calf’s unusual features before it was interred.

Mr. James Gabaza, the Manicaland provincial chairman of the Traditional Medical Practitioners Council, maintained that bestiality or witchcraft could not be ruled out in such cases from a traditional perspective. He suggested that the issue should be reported to the local authorities, including the Village Head, Headman, and Chief, who can handle it appropriately. Additionally, he proposed obtaining a scientific explanation through forensics to ascertain the calf’s genetics.

file image/agencies