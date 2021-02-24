According to Norton Member of Parliament the winds he just caught are that Zimbabwe’s Vice President Kembo Mohadi has resigned.

Mohadi is at the centre of controversy after leaked audios went viral on social media, in which he is heard inviting his mistresses for unprotected sex in his government office.

There has since been demands from various sections of the society for the stepping down of Mohadi following the embarrassing sex scandals with married women and subordinates.

Meanwhile, though no official statement has been released by the authorities, according to Mliswa what he heard is that the VP has resigned.

He wrote on his twitter handle:

“If what I’m hearing is true and VP Mohadi has resigned, what precedence does this set?

“If alleged immorality affects a single man so drastically, what’s going to happen to the married Govt Ministers and MPs engaged in such illicit affairs? Will they resign too?”

Apparently, Mohadi has finished speaking at the National Data Centre, making no reference to a growing sex scandal and rumours he’s resigned or considering resigning.

-Zwnews