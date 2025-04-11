Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere says the government’s probe has revealed that cyber terrorists are attacking the country.

He says part of the findings on cyber terrorists revealed the following; ghost accounts spewing vile do not have a Zimbabwean identity.

“They are just Ghost accounts.

“Controlled by a few confusionists. Some of the cyber terrorists run a mini industry with a lot of phones and laptops.

“Some run as many as a thousand accounts for re posting and followers just to threaten/ steal from Zimbabweans. To create political uncertainty, violence and alarm.

“Hardworking and Zimbabweans in the diaspora are not cyber terrorists. They focus on business and opportunities. They use social media for the good,” he says.

Posting on his X handle, Muswere said their analysis also revealed that the cyber terrorists are not well informed about what actually is practical, legal, or illegal, what is policy and what is not policy.

“Their intetest is misinformation and disinformation

“Intact there is no logic to what they tweet just Excitable Charlatans who need validation,” he said.

Zwnews