Amplified calls by teacher unions for the postponement of the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) June 2020 Ordinary and Advanced Level public exams have apparently fallen on deaf ears after Government yesterday said registered candidates will start writing as scheduled.

The teachers have been calling for an indefinite postponement of the examinations until safety measures are put in place inorder to ensure the health safety of both candidates and invigilators from Covid19 during the examination period running until July 22.

However, the Government contends that all obligatory processes have been done, including fumigation of examination centres across the country.

“Thermometers, disinfectants, face masks, wash facilities and hand sanitisers have been procured for all examination centres to protect (candidates and invigilators) from Covid-19,” Primary and Secondary Education minister Cain Mathema told journalists in Harare yesterday.

“Examination centres have also been disinfected in line with Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) guidelines,” said Mathema.

The minister also made particular mention of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s family, the VP Kembo Mohadi-led inter-Ministerial Taskforce against Covid-19, MoHCC and other stakeholders for their ‘guidance and assistance’ in readying examination centres for the exams.

state media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews