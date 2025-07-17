Four students studying at Zambia University lost all their stuff when their rented house caught fire in Lusaka.

Twin sisters – Tafadzwa Nelly Mudzingwa and Tanyaradzwa Kelly Mudzingwa – who are studying medicine and Priviledge Moyo and Mitchell Mahamba, who are studying nursing, are the unlucky students.

Zimbabwe Ambassador in Zambia, Charity Charamba confirmed the incident and said two of the students have since received free documents to return home.

“The Embassy received the report from two students who were affected,” said Ambassador Charamba.

“The two were given free travelling documents to enable them to travel to Zimbabwe since all their documents and clothes were destroyed.

“They travelled home to obtain birth certificates, passports and national identity cards.

“The Embassy is currently coordinating with the landlord and school to obtain more information on the incident.”

Some students, from other countries who were accommodated at the house, were also affected.

Nothing was recovered from the burnt house.

H Metro