Zimbabwean boy(7) stabbed to death in South Africa school toilet by sister’s boyfriend

A South African teenager is in police custody accused of stabbing to death a young boy in a school toilet, where he had hidden in wait for him overnight.

The grade one pupil whose parents have Zimbabwean origin, thought to be seven-years-old, was stabbed multiple times, the authorities said.

The alleged perpetrator was thought to have been in a relationship with the victim’s older sister, they added.

The police are carrying out further investigations at the primary school in Makapanstad in North West province.

The suspect is a student in grade 11, which is usually for 16 and 17-year-olds, who attends a nearby secondary school. The victim was in grade one, usually for six and seven-year-olds.

The suspect “apparently slept in the toilet overnight without anyone knowing he was there”, the local education authority said in a statement.

He then stabbed the victim, who was taken to a local clinic but medics were unable to save his life.

agencies