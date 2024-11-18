Zimbabwe cricket squad for the One Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan named.

The match is scheduled for 24 November 2024 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The squad is made of players who played Regional ODIs for Northerns and Southerns.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have faced each other in 62 matches in ODI. Out of these 62 games, Pakistan have won 54 whereas Zimbabwe have come out victorious on 5 occasions. 2 matches ended without a result. 1 match ended with tied.

Squad: