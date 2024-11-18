Zimbabwe cricket squad for the One Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan named.

The match is scheduled for 24 November 2024 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The squad is made of players who played Regional ODIs for Northerns and Southerns.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have faced each other in 62 matches in ODI. Out of these 62 games, Pakistan have won 54 whereas Zimbabwe have come out victorious on 5 occasions. 2 matches ended without a result. 1 match ended with tied.

Squad:

  1. Tinashe Kamunkhamwe
  2. Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK)
  3. Craig Ervine (C)
  4. Dion Myers
  5. Sean Williams
  6. Sikandar Raza
  7. Ryan Burl
  8. Johnathan Campbell
  9. Tashinga Musekiwa
  10. Brian Bennett
  11. Brandon Mavuta
  12. Trevor Gwandu
  13. Blessing Muzarabani
  14. Richard Ngarava
  15. Ainsley Ndlovu