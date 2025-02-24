Data from the Conferderation of Zimbabwe Industries has shown output decline in Zimbabwe’s cotton industry.

This has affected industries such as textiles and retail.

According to the data. output fell from 360,000MT in 2011 to 13,000MT in 2024, ‘starving local industries and increasing fabric imports.’

Zimbabwe has the capacity to gin 750,000MT per year.

However only a fraction is processed locally, “amissed opportunity for value addition and jobs,” according to CZI.

Cotton is a drought-resistant crop that is grown in most arid and semi-arid areas in Zimbabwe where there is marginal rainfall.

Furthermore, cotton growing in Zimbabwe, qualifies as the second highest export earner after tobacco.

Cotton contributes close to 10% of the Gross Domestic Product.

The crop is more important in the agro-processing industry for its value chain processes that involve the sustenance of various downstream industries, such as the textile, ginning, spinning and weaving trades.

