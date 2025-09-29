The country has recorded a drop annual inflation this month, to 82.7% from 93.8% in August and 95.8% in July respectively.

In terms of the local currency Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) monthly inflation for September was -0.2%, 0.6 percentage points lower than August’s 0.4%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages drove prices in the positive direction this month.

Apparently, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe expects annual ZiG inflation to ease to 20% by December this year.

According to latest financial data by the Central Bank, in USD, annual inflation was 13.4% this month, down from 14.2% in August. No change in the USD monthly inflation rate.

