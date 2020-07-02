The Town Clerk

Harare City Council

Attention: Engineer H. Chisongo

DECLARATION OF VACANCIES

I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change stating that Cllr. D. Ngadziore ward 16, Cllr. Grisot Mandere Ward 44. Cllr. Jaison Kautsa Ward 37 and Cllr Tor.derai Chakeredza Ward 31 have been expelled from that Party.

In terms of Section 278 ( 1 ) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section 129 (1) (k), Ward 16, Ward 44, Ward 37 and Ward 31 of Harare City Council are now vacant.

In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of the vacancies.

Honourable J.G Moyo

Cc: Minister of Justice. Legal and Parliamentary Affairs- Hon Ziyambi Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Harare Metropolitan – Hon Chidhawu

Chief Secretary Office of the President and Cabinet – Dr M. Sibanda Secretary for Local Government and Pubic Works – Mr Z. Churu

Acting Provincial Development Co-ordinator, Harare Metropolitan