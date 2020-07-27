Parliament has, with immediate effect, suspended business after two legislators tested positive to Covid-19.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, confirmed the development this morning on Parliament’s Facebook page, saying the two MPs were part of legislators on field tours across the country.

Adv Mudenda said a driver of the bus and a journalist who were part of the tour, also tested positive and are isolating. All members of the committee were tested after the two showed some symptoms.

